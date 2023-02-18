scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Advertisement

Tiger Woods says sorry after on-course tampon joke prompts backlash

In her column for USA Today, Christine Brennan said the move was in line with "juvenile pranks that were intended to demean."

Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Listen to this article
Tiger Woods says sorry after on-course tampon joke prompts backlash
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tiger Woods apologised on Friday after being criticised for handing a tampon to fellow American Justin Thomas as a joke during the first round of the Genesis Invitational.

The 15-time major winner’s comeback journey encountered controversy as images circulated on social media of Woods handing the period product to the twice PGA Championship winner after out-driving him on the ninth hole on Thursday.

Thomas, who was in Woods’ grouping along with second-ranked Rory McIlroy in Pacific Palisades, California, quickly threw the tampon to the ground. Responding to criticism from commentators and on social media, Woods said it was “just friends having fun.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games but obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” he told reporters on Friday. “If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry… We play pranks on one another all the time.”

The images of Woods passing the tampon to Thomas prompted a backlash, with critics calling it sexist.

In her column for USA Today, Christine Brennan said the move was in line with “juvenile pranks that were intended to demean.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Delhi Confidential: In UP’s Muslim-dominated Rampur, Mukhtar Abbas ...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
Shinde faction gets Sena name, symbol: How EC decided on the ‘real&...
George Soros: the man, his activities
George Soros: the man, his activities

The incident occurred in Woods’ first non-major PGA Tour event since October 2020, after a car crash in 2021 nearly cost him his leg.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 10:02 IST
Next Story

K Srilata’s This Kind of Child is an empathetic look at the many facets of the disability narrative

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News
close