Tiger Woods had hydrocodone pills in his pocket and bloodshot eyes at crash scene, authorities say

Tiger Woods was sent to the Martin County Jail in Florida after car crash on Friday afternoon. (AP Photo)

Tiger Woods’ eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his pupils dilated and he had hydrocodone pills in his pocket when interviewed at the scene of his car crash last week in Florida, according to a sheriff’s office report released Tuesday.

Woods’ movements were slow and lethargic, he was sweating as he talked to deputies, and he told them he had taken prescription medication earlier in the morning, according to the incident report released from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found two white pills, which were identified as the opioid hydrocodone used to treat pain, in his pocket, the report said.