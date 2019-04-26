Still possible to chase down Jack Nicklaus’ Majors record, says Tiger Woods

US golfer Tiger Woods, who won his 15th major title at Augusta Nationals earlier this month, insisted that it is still possible for him to chase down Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major titles. The 43-year-old stunned the sporting world after a historic comeback from spinal fusion surgery to win his first major title since the 2008 US Open.

A sex scandal in 2009, followed by a knee and back injuries that required seven operations derailed Woods’ career. But speaking to streaming service GOLFTV, he said that he can reach the mark now that he has a career extension.

“I always thought it was possible, if I had everything go my way,” he said. “It took him an entire career to get to 18, so now that I’ve had another extension to my career — one that I didn’t think I had a couple of years ago — if I do things correctly and everything falls my way, yeah, it’s a possibility.”

“I’m never going to say it’s not. Except for a couple of years ago when I couldn’t walk. Now I just need to have a lot of things go my way, and who’s to say that it will or will not happen? That’s what the future holds, I don’t know. The only thing I can promise you is this: that I will be prepared,” he added.

Speaking on his big achievement: “No, honestly it hasn’t. It’s hard to believe. Every now and again, I’ll look over there on the couch and there’s the jacket. Yeah, I did pull it off.”

Talking about how his family reacted to his win, Woods said: “They never knew golf to be a good thing in my life and only the only thing they remember is that it brought this incredible amount of pain to their dad.”

“And so to now have them see this side of it, the side that I’ve experienced for so many years of my life, but I had a battle to get back to this point, and it feels good,” he added.