scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 27, 2021
Latest news

Tiger Woods recovering from injuries, in ‘good spirits’ after follow-up procedures

Tiger Woods was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the car accident on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

By: Reuters |
February 27, 2021 11:15:40 am
Tiger Woods is a fifteen-time major winner. (File)

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is recovering and in “good spirits” after he received successful follow-up procedures on injuries sustained this week in a car accident, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days,” the statement read. “We will not have any further updates at this time.”

Woods, 45, who overcame numerous surgeries to break an 11-year major drought and win the 2019 Masters, had hoped to compete at Augusta in April.

The accident stunned the world of professional sport and prompted an outpouring of support from fellow athletes as well as former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ten Indian cricketers who turned into politicians
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 27: Latest News