Tiger Woods arrest: Golf legend jailed on suspicion of DUI after rollover car crash in Florida

Only days into his return to professional golf, PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence (DUI) after surviving a rollover car crash near his home in Florida.
Woods, according to authorities, displayed signs of “impairment” after his arrest. The Martin County police soon released a mugshot of the 50-year-old Woods on Friday evening. His eyes appearing bloodshot, Woods was taken to the Martin County jail in Florida. Authorities ruled out the influence of alcohol, though Woods refused a urinalysis.
Woods was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters that Woods was moving at “a high rate of speed” before suffering a collision with another car. Woods’ vehicle then rolled over onto the driver’s side. According to reports, neither party suffered any injuries.
“DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests,” Budensiek added.
“We really weren’t suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.”
This was at least the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, leading to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.
Woods has played 11 tournaments since that 2021 crash, not finishing closer than within 16 shots of the winner the four times he finished 72 holes.
He also was arrested on a DUI charge in 2017 when south Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car that was parked awkwardly with damage to the driver’s side. Woods said he had taken a bad mix of painkillers. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
– With AP inputs