Tiger Woods arrest: Golf legend jailed on suspicion of DUI after rollover car crash in Florida

Tiger Woods was sent to the Martin County Jail in Florida after car crash on Friday afternoon. (AP Photo)

Only days into his return to professional golf, PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence (DUI) after surviving a rollover car crash near his home in Florida.

Woods, according to authorities, displayed signs of “impairment” after his arrest. The Martin County police soon released a mugshot of the 50-year-old Woods on Friday evening. His eyes appearing bloodshot, Woods was taken to the Martin County jail in Florida. Authorities ruled out the influence of alcohol, though Woods refused a urinalysis.

Woods was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.