Shubhankar Sharma finishes tied-51st after promising start in final round of The Open

Shubhankar Sharma finished tied 51st at The Open. (Source: Reuters) Shubhankar Sharma finished tied 51st at The Open. (Source: Reuters)

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma squandered a promising start to card a two-over 73 in the final round and end his campaign at Tied-51th in the 147th Open Championships on Sunday.

After being two-under in first five holes, Sharma had a lapse in concentration as he eventually ended with a four-day total of four-over 288 even as a lot of players were yet to finish. At the time, he was tied 54th.

Sharma, the youngest Indian ever to make the cut in a Major, began the week with 73 ended it with a similar card. In between he had two par rounds of 71 each.

“It was a tough finish for me but I started off well. I was hitting it good and then I lost my concentration in the middle and made some bogeys. I was trying hard to get the momentum back towards the end of the round,” said The 22-year-old Indian.

“I was happy to give myself a birdie putt on the last even though I didn’t make it. Overall I thought I played pretty well, just left a couple of putts out there. But you’re never satisfied of the golf course so it’s alright.”

Talking about the experience, he gushed, “It’s a great tournament and definitely a good learning curve for me.”

He went two-under in first five on the final day after converting the birdie chances on second and fifth holes. Despite missing another opportunity or two, he was still two-under.

Over the next two holes, a Rules official spoke to Sharma, suggesting to speed up play.

The subsequent effort to speed up play and then going over the edge of the green on eighth seemed to have affected his concentration.

He bogeyed eighth, missed a 10-footer for birdie on ninth and missed another birdie chances from under eight feet on 10th. Worse, he bogeyed 11th with a visit to the bunker off the second shot.

Disappointed and somewhat distracted Sharma had another bogey on 13th and only a par on Par-5 14th, which had fetched him birdies on first three days. Another bogey on 15th and three pars made it a disappointing 73.

He added, “I can’t wait to come back here again next time. I will draw on the experiences that I got this week. Felt a little pressure but only on the second day, I was outside the cut line and I really wanted to play the weekend because it was my birthday yesterday. I didn’t want to be sad on my birthday.

“The last two rounds were pretty enjoyable as well. This is the best birthday present that I have ever got for myself.”

