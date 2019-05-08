Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar to lead India’s challenge at British Masters

Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar will lead India’s charge at the Betfred British Masters golf tournament which kicks off here Thursday. Shubhankar, who has two European Tour titles under his belt, is one of the three Indians in the field this week — the other two being Chawrasia, a four-time winner on European Tour, and Bhullar, whose sole win on the Tour came in Fiji last year.

Chawrasia will be the first of the three to tee off early at 7.30 am Thursday alongside Darren Fichardt and Oliver Fisher, while Bhullar goes out with Hugo Leon and Niklas Lemke and then Shubhankar plays with Sam Horsfield and Jason Scrivener in the afternoon.

Shubhankar got a taste of the tough windy and wet conditions here Wednesday and said he was relieved that the weather was going to be relatively better for the rest of the week.

“This course can be very tough in windy conditions like today during the Pro-Am. I am told the weather will be better next few days,” he said.

“I had a good outing with Anirban (Lahiri) at Zurich Classic on PGA Tour. We were 19-under and 20-under and were in top five, but then our putting did not go the way it should have and we ended tied 22nd. I spent some time in

Manchester and London and I feel fresh this week. We have a string of big events and then the Open.”

This is Shubhankar’s first appearance at the British Masters.

Chawrasia is playing the British Masters for only the second time. He was there in Newcastle in 2017, when he finished 66th.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood is relishing the prospect of teeing up in the town he grew up in as the European Tour returns to Hillside for the first time in 37 years.

The Englishman is acting as the fifth host of the British Masters since its return to the European Tour’s international schedule in 2015, following in the footsteps of Luke Donald, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Lee Westwood.

Fleetwood, currently ranked 16th in the Official World Golf Rankings, finished tied ninth at the 2018 British Masters at Walton Heath and fourth in 2016 at The Grove.

Matt Wallace is looking to build on a strong start to his 2019 season where he finished inside the top 20 in his first three events and then second at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

He finished a career-high 10th on the Race to Dubai Rankings Presented by Rolex in 2018 and has maintained his place in the top 50 in the world since finishing second at last year’s DP World Tour Championship.