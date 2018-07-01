Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018

Shubhankar Sharma shoots 68 in final round in France

India's new golfing sensation Shubhankar Sharma rolled in four birdies in a span of six holes in the middle of the fourth and final round at the HNA Open de France.

Published: July 1, 2018 8:20:48 pm
Anirban Lahiri, Anirban Lahiri news, Anirban Lahiri updates, Shubhankar Sharma, Shubhankar Sharma news, Shubhankar Sharma updates, sports news, golf, Indian Express Shubhankar Sharma h, whose last two events outside of PGA Tour and WGC produced tied 14th in Volvo China and tied seventh at Hero Indian Open, was also hit by two double bogeys. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

India’s new golfing sensation Shubhankar Sharma rolled in four birdies in a span of six holes in the middle of the fourth and final round at the HNA Open de France.

Shubhankar, who opened the week with 76 and then repaired with 69-71 on next two days, finished with a round of three-under 68 to complete the week in even par 284.

Shubhankar, whose last two events outside of PGA Tour and WGC produced tied 14th in Volvo China and tied seventh at Hero Indian Open, was also hit by two double bogeys, one each on first and second days.

He was tied 27th when he finished but with a lot of players yet to finish, his final position is likely to be inside top 25.

The 21-year-old Sweden’s Marcus Kinhult maintained his two-shot advantage heading into the final round.

Both Kinhult and his playing partner, Ryder Cup player Chris Wood, signed for four-under par rounds of 67.

Kinhult was 10-under through three rounds and Wood was eight-under.

The pair will have three of the world’s top players — Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm chasing them later today.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 