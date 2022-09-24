Shubhankar Sharma misses cut, Rasmus Hojgaard leads

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma tried hard to rally back and did manage three birdies against one bogey in the second round for a 2-under 69 but still missed the cut at the Cazoo Open de France at Le Golf National.

Sharma, who started 2022 with a runner-up finish at the Rolex Series event, the Abu Dhabi Championships, has now missed 12 cuts in the last 15 starts since the Steyn City Championship in March. He was T-2 (Abu Dhabi) and T-13 (Kenya) in two of the first three DP World Tour starts at the beginning of the year, but has since then lost form. He did make the cut in his Asian Tour appearance in Singapore in this period.

Rasmus Højgaard opened up a six-shot lead at the halfway point of the Cazoo Open de France after the gifted Dane added a six under par 65 to his stunning opening 62 at Le Golf National to reach a record 15 under total.

The 21-year-old is aiming to become the first Danish winner in the 116-year history of Continental Europe’s oldest national open. He took another large step towards a fourth DP World Tour title with a domineering performance at the challenging 2018 Ryder Cup venue. Playing alongside his compatriot and 2023 Ryder Cup Vice Captain Thomas Bjørn, Højgaard’s round caught fire at the 15th with the first of three successive birdies, before picking up four shots on the back nine with just a single bogey on the fifth.

His 36-hole halfway total of 127 strokes is the tournament’s lowest since becoming a Tour event in 1972 and moved him six clear of Frenchman Paul Barjon (68) moved him into outright second spot.

South Africa’s George Coetzee was a shot further back on eight under after a five under 66, while Rasmus Højgaard’s playing partner Antoine Rozner boosted his own hopes of a home victory with a 66 which moved him alongside Alexander Björk on seven under.