Shubhankar Sharma making amends in 2nd round; SSP Chawrasia fails to make cut at HNA Open de France

Shubhankar Sharma made amends for a disastrous opening round of five-over 77 but countryman SSP Chawrasia failed to make the cut after a poor 75 and 74 at the HNA Open de France – the European Tour’s third Rolex Series event of 2018.

Playing in windy conditions at the Le Golf National, Shubhankar, who missed his last two cuts in the US at the Memorial and the US Open, was three-under through first five holes in second round after being way down in first.

For Chawrasia, it is the fifth successive missed cut for the two-time Hero Indian open winner, who has four European Tour title.

Bradley Dredge battled the conditions to edge clear of Ryder Cup players Graeme McDowell and Andy Sullivan in the opening round. Dredge shot 4-under 67.

Two-time Open de France Champion McDowell once again showed his affinity for the Albatross Course firing seven birdies in his round of 68.

The Northern Irishman, who shares second place with Englishman Sullivan, will be one of Thomas Bjørn’s five Vice Captains in September.

World Number Two Justin Thomas opened his debut in the HNA Open de France with a round of 70. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood carded 3-over par 74.

