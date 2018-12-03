Shiv Kapur finishes Tied sixth in Queen’s Cup

Shiv Kapur finished as the best Indian golfer in the Queen’s with a final round of 3-under 67, placing him Tied-sixth on Sunday.

Five birdies against two bogeys saw him finish the week at 11-under 269 at the Queen’s Cup hosted by Jaidee Foundation.

Among other Indians, M Dharma (70) and Abhijit Chadha (68) were T-28, Rashid Khan (69) was T-38; Kshitij Naveed Kaul (70) and Honey Baisoya (66) were T-48 and Amardip Malik (78) had a sharp fall to T-62 after being in Top-10 first two days.

Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines signed for a stunning four-under-par 66 in the final round to end a three-year title drought on the Asian Tour.

The 24-year-old Filipino dug deep into his reserves to hold off the challenge from the fast-chasing field after he birdied four of his closing six holes to reign supreme on a 20-under-par 260 total at the Legacy Golf Club.

“Overall, I can’t complain, I think I played quite well, made a couple of bogeys where I shouldn’t but that is going to happen to anyone. Especially on the back nine I was trying to attack as much as I could. The leaders were getting away from me but I was still out there flag hunting and trying to make as many birdies as I could. Only made two bogeys today so that’s a positive,” said Kapur.

American Johannes Veerman made a charge on the final day after carding a bogey-free 66 highlighted by four birdies, but he was unable to catch up with the relentless pace of Tabuena, and settled for second place on 263 at the USD 500,000 event hosted by Thai legend Thongchai Jaidee.

Home favourite Jazz Janewattanond had a chance to complete a successful title defence after reeling in three birdies from the 11th. However, he struggled to a dropped-shot on the last and left Tabuena running away with a three-shot victory.