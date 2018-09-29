Shiv Kapur best Indian at T-12 after three rounds in Taiwan Masters

Shiv Kapur was one-under through three rounds to be at T-12. (File Photo) Shiv Kapur was one-under through three rounds to be at T-12. (File Photo)

Shiv Kapur carded a sedate one-under 71 in the third round to stay as the best Indian after 54 holes at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters on Saturday. Kapur was one-under through three rounds to be at T-12. On another battling day, overnight co-leader Adilson Da Silva of Brazil edged closer to his long-awaited Asian Tour breakthrough after getting to a two-under 70 to grab the outright lead following the penultimate round.

Jeev Milkha Singh, who has been going through a tough period, was the next best Indian after Kapur. The Chandigarh golfer shot even par 72 and was one-over 217 for three rounds in T-18th place, where he was tied with SSP Chawrasia (71).

Shubhankar Sharma, who seemed set for a good score dropped two bogeys on his second nine and ended at 71 for the day and was T-30 at 3-over 219. Gaganjeet Bhullar (75) was 4-over 220 and T-34th.

The 46-year-old Brazilian, Da Silva, who claimed a second joint runner-up finish in the event 12 months ago, continued to bank on his past experiences as he carded four birdies against two bogeys to lead by one shot on five-under-par 211 total in the USD 850,000 event.

Home hero Lin Wen-tang raised the local hopes after signing for a 70 to share the second place with South African Justin Harding (71), young Thai Jazz Janewattananond (70) and Heungchol Joo of Korea (66) at the fabled Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

