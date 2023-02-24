Sergio Garcia: Rory McIlroy ‘lacking maturity’

Accusing Rory McIlroy of lacking maturity about players’ PGA Tour-LIV decisions, Sergio Garcia also blamed him for ending their friendship after the latter left for the upstart circuit last year.

“I think it is very sad,” Garcia, 43, told the Telegraph on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s LIV season opener at Mayakoba. “I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really.

“But Rory’s got his own life, and he makes his own choices, the same way that I make mine. I respect his choices, but it seems like he doesn’t respect the ones I make. So, one-way street.”

McIlroy, 33, partnered with Garcia in the Ryder Cup and served as a groomsman at his wedding in 2017. McIlroy, however, told the Irish Independent that he was offended that Garcia sent him a text during last year’s U.S. Open “basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah.”

Garcia told the Telegraph he’d be open to clearing the air, but it doesn’t appear that will happen.

“Sure, I don’t have a problem with him,” Garcia said. “He’s the one that has a problem. So if he wants to reconcile, then I’m willing to talk, but I’m not sure he’ll put himself down to that level.”

If the LIV players win an arbitration case that would allow them to remain on the DP World Tour, the rift between the two stars could grow deeper. It would allow Garcia — the all-time Ryder Cup points leader — and other LIV members earn points toward automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup. Also, if they play well enough but don’t automatically qualify, European captain Luke Donald could add them with any of his six wild-card selections.

“I wouldn’t want to harm the atmosphere in the team room,” Garcia told the Telegraph. “I love that event too much for that.”