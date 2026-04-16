Saudi Arabia weighs LIV Golf exit as West Asia war forces sports investment rethink

If Saudi Arabia pulls back, it would mark a major setback not only for LIV Golf but also for PIF’s broader sports investment strategy, which has made the kingdom a dominant force in global events from Formula 1 to the FIFA World Cup. (Reuters file photo)

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is reassessing its priorities under the strain of geopolitical tensions, with officials warning that the US-Israel war against Iran is adding pressure to rethink major investments — including the LIV Golf.

According to the Financial Times, Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), acknowledged that the conflict is forcing a shift in strategy, saying the war would “add more pressure to reposition some priorities.” The comments come as the nearly $1tn fund unveiled a new five-year plan aimed at tightening spending after a decade of aggressive global investments.

If Saudi Arabia pulls back, it would mark a major setback not only for LIV but also for PIF’s broader sports investment strategy, which has made the kingdom a dominant force in global events from Formula 1 to the Fifa World Cup.