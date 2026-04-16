Saudi Arabia weighs LIV Golf exit as West Asia war forces sports investment rethink

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is reassessing its priorities under the strain of geopolitical tensions, with officials warning that the US-Israel war against Iran is adding pressure to rethink major investments — including the LIV Golf.
According to the Financial Times, Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), acknowledged that the conflict is forcing a shift in strategy, saying the war would “add more pressure to reposition some priorities.” The comments come as the nearly $1tn fund unveiled a new five-year plan aimed at tightening spending after a decade of aggressive global investments.
If Saudi Arabia pulls back, it would mark a major setback not only for LIV but also for PIF’s broader sports investment strategy, which has made the kingdom a dominant force in global events from Formula 1 to the Fifa World Cup.
Against this backdrop, PIF is now on the verge of scaling back — or even ending — its support for LIV Golf, the breakaway tour that ignited a bitter civil war within the sport. A decision could come as soon as Thursday, Financial Times reported citing ‘people familiar with the matter’, though no final call has been made.
Launched five years ago with roughly $5bn in Saudi backing, LIV has disrupted professional golf by luring elite players with massive payouts and introducing a team-based format. Stars such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau defected from the PGA Tour, intensifying a feud that spiralled into legal battles and accusations of anti-competitive behaviour.
Despite the hype, LIV has struggled to build a sustainable business. Its UK entity alone lost nearly $500mn in 2024, and chief executive Scott O’Neil has said profitability may still be five to 10 years away, as per British media reports. The league has also faced hurdles securing lucrative broadcast deals and initially lacked world ranking points — a key draw for top players — though it recently secured limited recognition.
Some momentum has already begun to reverse, with players including Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed returning to the PGA Tour. A proposed merger between the rival tours, announced in 2023, ultimately collapsed.