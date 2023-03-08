Rory McIlroy says LIV Tour forced PGA to modernise

The split between golf, where a rebel circuit recruited the PGA’s best players, has raised the standards of the sport overall, according to Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, who has till now been against the LIVGolf Tour, said that the PGA’s attempts to modernise are happening because of the existential threat brought about by the rival circuit.

Changes to the PGA Tour were announced – changes that will be applicable from 2024 onwards. Some of these are changes that players have demanded earlier but most of it revolves around limited field no-cut events as well as larger prize money pools.

“A lot of it. I’m not going to sit here and lie. I think the emergence of LIV or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf,” said Rory McIlroy, according to the Guardian. “I think when you’ve been the biggest golf league in the biggest market in the world for the last 60 years, there’s not a lot of incentive to innovate. This has caused a ton of innovation at the PGA Tour. What was quite, I would say, an antiquated system is being revamped to try to mirror where we’re at in the world in the 21st century with the media landscape.

“LIV coming along, it’s definitely had a massive impact on the game, but I think everyone who is a professional golfer is going to benefit from it going forward.”

The split between the LIV Tour and the PGA Tour continues to remain the same with the PGA continuing their stance of not allowing LIV golfers a pathway back to the PGA.

“For some reason I’ve been hearing that a lot lately and I’m not certain where that’s coming from,” Monahan said, according to the Guardian. “The players that are playing on that tour are contractually obligated to play on that tour. So any hypotheticals at this point really aren’t relevant. But our position has not changed.”