Rory McIlroy, Jin Young Ko on top as Golf Rankings frozen

Rory McIlroy in action. (Source: USA Today) Rory McIlroy in action. (Source: USA Today)

The Official World Golf Rankings and Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings have been paused while golf events are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing boards of both groups said Friday that player rankings are frozen and reflect play through March 16.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is atop the OWGR rankings, followed by Spain’s Jon Rahm and a trio of Americans — Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Dustin Johnson.

On the women’s side, South Korean Jin Young Ko is No. 1. Behind her are Nelly Korda, Sung Hyun Park of South Korea, Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, and American Danielle Kang.

The PGA has postponed or cancelled all tour events through May 17. The LPGA on Friday postponed or canceled all events through May 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.