Thursday, June 14, 2018
Robert Coles’ impressive performance helps Britain and Ireland win PGA Cup

Robert Coles beat Josh Speight of Locust Hill, Virginia, 2 and 1 and Britain and Ireland took 7 1/2 of the 10 singles points to successfully defend the Llandudno International Trophy for the first time since 1984.

By: AP | Published: September 18, 2017 10:49:42 am
Robert Coles, Britain, Ireland, the United States, PGA Cup Robert Coles finished the week 4-1, leading Britain and Ireland to its highest points total in the event that began in 1973. (Source: Twitter)
Robert Coles scored his fourth point of the week with a singles victory Sunday to help Britain and Ireland beat the United States 10-6 in the PGA Cup on Fox Hills’ Longcross Course.

The Englishmen beat Josh Speight of Locust Hill, Virginia, 2 and 1 and Britain and Ireland took 7 1/2 of the 10 singles points to successfully defend the Llandudno International Trophy for the first time since 1984.

Coles finished the week 4-1, leading Britain and Ireland to its highest points total in the event that began in 1973. Scotland’s Christopher Currie was 3-1-1. He halved his match with Rod Perry of Port Orange, Florida.

Rich Berberian Jr. of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was the lone U.S. player to earn a full point Sunday, beating England’s Chris McDonnell 4 and 3. The United States leads the series 17-7-4.

