Raghav Chugh tames a devilish course to become world teen champion

It is one of the most hallowed pieces of land in the golfing world. Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina has played host to several Majors and traumatised generations of golfers with its tight fairways, lush wastelands and ‘inverted-saucer’ greens.

It is at this venue that Raghav Chugh, the 16-year-old top-ranked Indian junior, steamrolled the strong world-wide field to post a wire-to-wire win in the US Kids Golf World Teen Championship.

Opening with a stellar round of 68 on Pinehurst No. 4, that turned out to be the best by anyone in the 15-18 age category, he followed it with a 73 on the second day. The third and final round was held on the iconic No. 2 course, and Raghav as well as the rest of the field struggled to cope. But his 75 was good enough for a five-shot victory, the first for the country in this tournament. In fact, the Indian youngster led by three after the first day and despite his scores getting higher every round, his lead only got bigger.

Each year since 2006, the World Teen Championship attracts golfers in the 13-18 age group to Pinehurst. The World Amateur Golf Ranking recognise the tournament as a ranked event. It has been organised since 2002 by US Kids Golf, the leading youth golf organisation in the world.

The No.2 course at Pinehurst was once described by its architect Donald Ross as the “fairest test of championship golf” he had ever designed. It has hosted three US Opens and a PGA Championship as well as a Ryder Cup, besides several top senior, women and amateur tournaments. The degree of difficulty that Raghav encountered over the three days was pretty high, which puts his achievement in perspective. Stalwarts like Payne Stewart, Michael Campbell, Martin Kaymer and Michelle Wie have been crowned Major champions there.

“I played three practice rounds at the No. 4 course and only one at No. 2, which was also curtailed due to rain. The wind, bunkers and greens, that slope away on all sides, as well as the waste areas that catch hold of errant shots make it an incredibly tough challenge,” Raghav, who has honed his game at the Delhi Golf Club from a very young age, told The Indian Express.

Playing at iconic venues is nothing new for the golfing prodigy. He has already tested his game at the Donald Trumped-owned Turnberry in Scotland, site of four Open Championships including the memorable ‘Duel in the Sun’ between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977, and Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, where Tiger Woods prevailed in a sudden-death playoff over Rocco Mediate in the 2008 US Open despite playing with a busted left knee. Raghav has even visited St. Andrews, but not had a chance to play at the Old Course, referred to as the ‘Home of Golf’. “You need to book one year in advance,” he says.

Golf keeps Raghav away from home for long times at a stretch, and it has helped that his school has an understanding approach. Back at his Panchsheel Park residence after his exertions in the UK, US and Singapore, the Class XI student needs to catch up on a three-month backlog before leaving for Japan in a month’s time. “I’ve mid-term exams coming up and often study till late in the night. I also have a maths tuition that keeps me busy. When I have some important school projects to complete while I’m away, I take my books abroad with me.”

Raghav’s coach Romit Bose considers him one of the best golfing talents to ever come out of India. Getting exposure to top golf courses, elite competition and a variety of playing conditions has certainly played its part.

“Playing in the UK is the most unique experience, with the wind coming into play at the links courses providing a different challenge, apart from the cold weather and rain. In the US, the greens are often fast and contoured. Asian greens are mostly slower in comparison.”

Dominating in age-group competitions in India and elsewhere is great, for the time being. He has won numerous junior titles on the Indian circuit in the last few years, and has got the better of some older players too in competition. He is ranked No.1 on the Indian Golf Union’s junior boys Category A rankings and received an exemption entry into the USKG event based on his national status. But Raghav needs to prepare for a time when he will be up against the big boys of world golf, if he wants to make a meaningful career out of the sport.

“He wants to play college golf in the US. For that, he needs to focus on his studies too. When the time comes, we’ll contact the various American universities who are good at golf. Having good results throughout the world can only help our case,” Raghav’s mother Payal chips in.

“We will see how things develop. If everything goes well, the next stage is turning professional. If not, I want to study to be a businessman or investment banker,” Raghav has his options open.