Qatar Masters: Gaganjeet Bhullar slips to Tied 58th

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar endured a difficult day, carding a three-over 75 to slip from T-22 to Tied-58th after the third round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on Saturday.

Bhullar, who had three bogeys on the back nine was one-under 215 for 54 holes.

Oliver Wilson took a one stroke lead into the final round after carding a three under par round of 69 in testing conditions at Doha Golf Club.

The 2008 Ryder Cup player was the last man in at this week’s tournament and is making the most of his chance in Qatar – reaching a ten under par total with a birdie on the 18th hole.

This is the Englishman’s first 54-hole lead on the European Tour since the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he went on to secure his first title.

His birdie on the last hole saw him pull away from a five-way tie for second place, which includes Nick Cullen, Nacho Elvira, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Erik van Rooyen – all four of which are bidding for their maiden victory on the European Tour.

Australia’s Jake McLeod made the second hole-in-one of the tournament during the third round, and he also eagled the 18th hole to move to eight under par alongside compatriot Min Woo Lee, Belgium’s Thomas Detry and Anton Karlsson of Sweden.