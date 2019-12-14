Pune boy Aryaman Singh climbs to first in Under-13 National Golf Ranking, first from state

Aryaman Singh finished first in Under-13 National Golf Ranking Aryaman Singh finished first in Under-13 National Golf Ranking

With Six podium finishes this year, 12-year-old Aryaman Singh has climbed up to the first ranking in the U-13 category of the Indian Golf Union National Order of Merit. He became the first junior golfer from the state to do so in boys’ category.

With top-3 podium finishes at Poona Club, Clover Greens, Bengaluru, Golmuri Golf Course, Jamshedpur, Tollygunge, Kolkata and the All India National Finals at Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida, last week, along with six trophies, Aryaman climbed to the top of the national rankings.

In the last international event, US Kids Golf World Championship in Malaysia, Aryaman had a top-5 finish.

The seventh-grader from VIBGYOR High School, NIBM Road, said, “It has been a very good year. I played a lot of different courses and I adapted well to them. The competition was also pretty good.”

Aryaman trains under coach Laurence Brotheridge at the Oxford Golf Course and is part of the David Leadbetter Golf Academy. He also said that his coach helped him learn a lot new shots, which made it easier for him to play the courses.

“Aryaman has been playing the western circuit for the last few years and in that he was in the order of merit for four years. This year we shifted him into the national circuit. It is considered to be one of the toughest competitions in the junior circuit as the best junior golfers from all zones participate and instead of two rounds of golf, you have to play three rounds. Aryaman has been consistent throughout the tour, with multiple under-par rounds,” said his father Rohit Singh, a management consultant.

His father added that Aryaman practices two to three hours three times a week and catches on his academics in the four hour drive to the golf course. “We have had great support from the school. They have accommodate their schedule according to his tournament dates,” he said.

Besides golf, Aryaman is also into cricket, football and basketball. “I am part of the school cricket as well as basketball team. Besides sports, I also enjoy painting and reading the Maze Runner and Garfield,” he said.

