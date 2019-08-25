PGTI Feeder Tour: Maiden title in bag, Yuvraj eyes consistency

More than a decade ago, a young Yuvraj Singh Sandhu would accompany his father Brigadier Balwinder Singh Sandhu (retd), to Rangapahar Army Golf Course in Dimapur, Nagaland and follow his father, who was posted as the commanding officer of 51 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army.

Advertising

Sometime later, the youngster took part in a Golf camp conducted by Bhasker Samuel and it meant that Yuvraj’s interest in the sport grew.

On Friday, as a 22-year-old Yuvraj won his maiden title in the PGTI Feeder Tour event at Karnal, he was reminded of his early days in the sport.

“My father, who was a colonel in 2006, used to play Golf in his free time. I would accompany him. Sometime later, my mother Baljit Sandhu bought me my first Golf set and I started taking keen interest in the game. Later, my father got transferred to Delhi in 2007 and I would play Golf at AEPTA Golf Course. We shifted to Chandigarh in 2010 as the city has the best Golf infrastructure in India. As I won my maiden title in Karnal on Friday, it was a special feeling. I hope it is a start of a new phase for me,” Yuvraj shared with Chandigarh Newsline.

Advertising

Yuvraj, who set his foot in the professional arena this year, won his first amateur title in the form of the Maharashtra Open Amateur Championships in 2016. The following year saw him winning the Haryana Open Amateur Championship and then, he represented India in eight international championships as an amateur.

Last year, the Chandigarh golfer tied-21st in the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship played at Singapore, apart from finishing fourth in Jaipur Open, a PGTI main tour event. He played at Jaipur as an amateur and was India’s top ranked amateur in Indian Golf Union Order of Merit before turning professional in January this year.

He finished eighth in the PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Course in May, a tournament where he was placed second after the third round. “Winning Maharashtra Open and Haryana Open in 2016 and 2017, respectively, gave me confidence that I can win at amateur level in India. Representing India at the International level too motivated me a lot. I tied-21st in Singapore and that was a special moment for me. As an amateur golfer, we look forward to getting an opportunity to play in the PGTI tournaments and the fourth-place finish in Jaipur Open last year boosted my confidence a lot, before turning professional. I have been working on my down swing with my coach Jesse Grewal, apart from spending time under mental trainer Irina Brar and it has helped me a lot. Even though, I could not win the title at Panchkula, I learnt a lot from the experience,” he said.

The youngster will play in the Asian Tour event in the form of the inaugural Classic Golf and Country Club International Championship at Gurgaon from September 12-15, before playing at Jaipur Open in the same month.

Yuvraj will also play in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Challenge presented by Take Solutions at Chandigarh Golf Club in October.

“Yuvraj has been training under me since 2010 and he has improved a lot since then. Playing as an amateur at domestic and international level also helped his game. We have been working upon his swing since the last one year and it has helped him. Winning his maiden title is a further motivation to play consistently on the PGTI circuit apart from the Asian Tour events in India,” said his coach Jesse Grewal.