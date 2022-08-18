scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Patrick Reed sues Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee for defamation

The claim central to Reed's complaint is that Chamblee and Golf Channel conspired with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to defame Reed "since he was 23 years old" -- nine years ago.

By: Reuters
August 18, 2022 11:55:00 am
Patrick Reed has filed a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday. (Twitter/@PReedGolf)

Patrick Reed is the latest member of LIV Golf to turn from the course to the courts, as the former Masters champion filed a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday.

The claim central to Reed’s complaint is that Chamblee and Golf Channel conspired with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to defame Reed “since he was 23 years old” — nine years ago.

Reed’s allegations include “misreporting information with falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth, that is with actual and constitutional malice, purposely omitting pertinent key material facts to mislead the public, and actively targeting (Reed) to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him.”

In January 2020, Reed’s lawyer sent Chamblee a cease-and-desist letter demanding he not repeat accusations that Reed cheated during a tournament.

Reed was penalized two strokes at the Hero World Challenge in 2019 for improving his lie in a bunker, but he claimed he didn’t intend to do so.

Chamblee continued to take Reed to task over the years, not only for cheating allegations but also for his decision to defect from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf earlier this year.

Reed maintains that Chamblee’s opinions have led to fans heckling him and calling him a cheater at tournaments.

Though a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, Reed apparently felt Monahan and the tour were after him.

According to the lawsuit, “Despite his exceptional world-class golfing achievements, in June of 2022, Mr. Reed was constructively terminated as a member of the PGA Tour, as a result of threats made and action taken by it’s (sic) Commissioner Jay Monahan and his PGA Tour, and signed with LIV Golf.”

The PGA Tour indefinitely suspended its members who played in the first LIV event in June without the tour’s consent. Reed did not join LIV until the second event of their eight-tournament schedule in North Plains, Ore., last month. He was suspended as a result.

Reed’s complaint was filed before the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas in his hometown of Houston.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 11:55:00 am

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

On 'freebie' debate, TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

On 'freebie' debate, TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

‘Attack on Salman Rushdie is attack on creative imagination’

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in
Kerala FC stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Mehta steps in

