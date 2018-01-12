Mercedes Trophy 2018: Jaysinh Dave gets final spot for national finals of Mumbai leg

A total of 300 golfers participated in the three days of the Mumbai qualifications. (Representational) A total of 300 golfers participated in the three days of the Mumbai qualifications. (Representational)

Jaysinh Dave clinched the final qualification spot of the Mumbai leg of the Mercedes-Trophy 2018, a golf tournament being held at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here today. Jaysinh carded a nett score of 72 to emerge victorious on day three of the Mumbai qualifications. He will now be competing at the National Finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from 4-6 April, 2018 along with two other qualifiers from here-actor R Madhavan and Rajesh Natrajan, a media release said today.

A total of 300 golfers participated in the three days of the Mumbai qualifications. A host of six qualifiers have been identified so far from the three legs of the tournament including Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. A total of another 34 qualifiers will be selected from the remaining nine legs of the trophy. Mercedes Trophy will now proceed to its next qualification destination of Bengaluru scheduled to tee off on January 17.

The best Gross winner of the day was Parthive Sanghrajka with an excellent round of 74 and there were a host of other prizes on offer to be won on the day. Prominent winners included Aditya Suklikar, who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge with an impressive drive of 277 yards.

Ajit Parmar was declared the winner in the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin contest. In the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin in two shots, Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava landed the ball at 7ft from the pin to win the contest. Gurinder Sehmbey, who landed the ball at one ft from the line, won the Mercedes-Benz Straightest Drive contest.

