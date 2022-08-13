scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Lahiri misses cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lahiri, who shot one-over par on the first day, needed a low round to get into the weekend, but a late double bogey ruined his chances as he shot one-under 69 and missed the cut by two shots.

By: PTI |
August 13, 2022 12:52:25 pm
Lahiri, who is coming into the FedExCup Play-offs a week after a Top-10 finish, will need to do a lot of work to get into the weekend. (File)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at FedEx St. Jude Championship and will be watching the leader board over the weekend to see if he makes the field for next week’s BMW Championship.

Lahiri, who shot one-over par on the first day, needed a low round to get into the weekend, but a late double bogey ruined his chances as he shot one-under 69 and missed the cut by two shots.

At even for two rounds, he ended 80th. The cut fell at 1-under and among those missing it was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The missed cut meant Lahiri is currently projected to drop to 70th place on the FedExCup standings after entering the week in 63rd. It will be a nervous weekend as only the top-70 after the FedEx St. Jude Championship advance into next week’s BMW Championship.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

American JJ Spaun made a late birdie for a three-under 67 to take a one-shot lead as some of the bigger stars missed the cut and that included Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Spaun at 11-under was ahead of Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt, who are tied for second at 10-under and Denny McCarthy is in fourth at 9-under.

Lahiri hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round. He opened with a birdie on the 434-yard par-4 first hole. His 116 yard approach shot set him up for a birdie from eight feet and he converted that.

Advertisement

He incurred a penalty after going into the water on Par-5 third, but still managed par. A missed putt from under seven feet meant a bogey on fifth, but he holed his second shot on the sixth from 138 yards for an eagle.

On the par-4 10th, Lahiri’s 173 yard approach set him again for a birdie from 10 feet and he grabbed the chance to move to 3-under for the round at which point he was inside the cut line.

Then, on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Lahiri had a bogey after reaching the green only in four. He bogeyed the 530-yard par-5 16th, after hitting the green in four and two putting. That moved him to 1-under for the round and missed the cut.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 12:52:25 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

4

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Seven decades since Independence, it's high time our films reflected gender parity

Seven decades since Independence, it's high time our films reflected gender parity

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry
Know Your City

A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Explained

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 13: Latest News