Anirban Lahiri finishes disappointing T-66 at RBC Heritage

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri produced a disappointing performance in the final round to finish T-66 in the RBC Heritage.

Lahiri ended the week with 3-over 74.

For Lahiri, who had 69s on the first and moving days, the second and fourth round cards of 73 and 74 let him down.

He had some good performances at the PLAYERS, where he was runner-up, and at the Texas Open, where he was T-13.

Jordan Spieth came out with a superb bunker shot from 56-feet to within inches to beat Patrick Cantlay with the tap-in par putt on the first hole of a playoff.

Spieth, who played four groups ahead of Cantlay, birdied Harbour Town’s par-4 18th lighthouse hole in regulation with a 10-footer for a 5-under 66 which gave him a total of 13-under 271 total.

Cantlay parred the 18th in regulation for a 68 to tie at 13-under. Spieth eagled both front-nine par 5s to get into the mix.

Shane Lowry, who at one stage reached 14-under saw chip on the par-3 14th race across the green and into the water, leading to a double bogey. He finished 12-under after a 69.

Sepp Straka also missed getting into a play-off with a bogey on 18th, while Cameron Young bogeyed 17th and ended at 12-under.



In the playoff, Cantlay also found the front bunker with a ‘fried egg’ lie which he hit out 35 feet past the flag and missed the par putt.

It was the 13th PGA Tour title for Spieth and the second straight one on Easter Sunday after taking the Valero Texas Open a year ago to end a four-year drought.

Cam Davis (63) also was a stroke back with Varner (70), J.T. Poston (64), Cameron Young (66), Sepp Straka (68), and Matt Kuchar (68).