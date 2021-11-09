scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Kapur, Bhullar among star attractions as Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational begins on Thursday

The field, will feature 129 participants, including 126 professionals and three amateurs.

November 9, 2021 11:20:47 pm
Presented by TAKE Sports, the Rs 1.5 crore event is part of TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and will feature a star-studded field, including the likes of SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jyoti Randhawa, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar, besides host Jeev. (File)

Some of India’s biggest golf stars, including Shiv Kapur and Gaganjeet Bhullar, will tee off at the famed Chandigarh Golf Club when the fourth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational gets underway here on Thursday.

Presented by TAKE Sports, the Rs 1.5 crore event is part of TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and will feature a star-studded field, including the likes of SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jyoti Randhawa, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar, besides host Jeev.

The field, which will feature 129 participants, including 126 professionals and three amateurs, will also see the presence of Rashid Khan, former champion Chikkarangappa (2018), Udayan Mane, Viraj Madappa, Honey Baisoya, Manu Gandas and Veer Ahlawat.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, as well as Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Dulal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain.

“I’m proud of the fact that the tournament has emerged as one of the biggest attractions on the Indian golf calendar in recent years in terms of the depth of field, the handsome prize purse on offer, the high level of competition and excellent playing conditions provided by the host venue Chandigarh Golf Club,” Jeev said in a release.

“All the previous three editions of the event have lived up to the expectations of golf fans with the winner being decided in a playoff each time. I expect another closely-contested affair this year.”

The main tournament will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on Wednesday. This year’s Pro-Am event has been dedicated to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Jeev’s father, who passed away earlier this year.

The Pro-Am event has been named as — Milkha Singh Pro-Am Day, a tribute to the Legend.

