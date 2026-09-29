Kapil Dev’s invitational tournament offers spots in DP World India Championship

A total of 24 spots are up for grabs for more than 60 players who will tee off at the inaugural edition of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championships in Greater Noida.

Written by: Tushar Bhaduri
3 min readNew DelhiSep 29, 2026 04:45 PM IST
A total of 24 spots are up for grabs for more than 60 players who will tee off at the inaugural edition of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championships at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida from October 7-10, a week before DP World India Championship. (DP World India Championship)A total of 24 spots are up for grabs for more than 60 players who will tee off at the inaugural edition of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championships at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida from October 7-10, a week before DP World India Championship. (DP World India Championship)
Make us preferred source on Google

After a successful first edition, the DP World India Championship will return to the Delhi Golf Club next month, and there’s a chance for the upcoming talent in the country to rub shoulders with some of the best in the contemporary game.

Career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy, reigning US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, European Ryder Cup winning captain Luke Donald and Major champions like Bubba Watson, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed and Ryan Fox will descend on the Indian capital. Apart from the regular Indian contingent that is usually a part of such elite events, many other local players will also get to be in the field.

A total of 24 spots are up for grabs for more than 60 players who will tee off at the inaugural edition of the Kapil Dev Invitational Tour Championships at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida from October 7-10, a week before the big event.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Carrying the name of the cricket legend and former India captain arguably gives the tournament more visibility.

“It’s an attempt to give the upcoming Indian golfers a chance to be a part of such a big event. The sport is growing in India and it’s important that everyone gets an opportunity to test themselves in an elite field,” Kapil told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The tournament, with a prize money of Rs two crore, is the last one organised by the PGTI in the run-up to the elite DP World Tour stop. Apart from Indians, it will also feature golfers from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Uganda, Czech Republic, Thailand and Japan. The most prominent local names include Shubhankar Sharma – a multiple-time winner on the European Tour – Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rahil Gangjee, S Chikkarangappa and Himmat Singh Rai.

The DP World India Championship has a prize money of USD 4 million. Anirban Lahiri, one of the most well-known Indian names in the world of golf, will be part of the tournament.

Story continues below this ad

Asiad expectations

The attention of Indian fans will also be on developments at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, where the golf competition – for both men and women – begins on Wednesday. The country will be represented by Yuvraj Sandhu, Saptak Talwar and Veer Ahlawat in the men’s section, and Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs in the women’s.

“My message to them is simple: believe in yourselves, play fearlessly and give it everything you have,” Kapil said in his message. “If it’s your day and time, you have the ability and opportunity to win a medal for the country, so you have to be ruthless.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tushar Bhaduri
Tushar Bhaduri

Tushar Bhaduri is a highly experienced sports journalist with The Indian Express, based in Delhi. He has been a journalist for 25 years, with 20 of those dedicated to sports reporting. Professional Background Expertise: Tushar writes on a wide variety of sports, focusing on the "bigger picture" and identifying underlying trends that impact the sporting world. Experience: He has covered numerous major global sporting events over his long career. Writing Style: He is known for providing analytical depth, often exploring governance, sportsmanship, and tactical evolutions in games like cricket, golf, and hockey. Recent Notable Articles (2025) His recent work highlights his diverse interests, ranging from the business of golf to major international cricket tournaments: Golf and Athlete Ventures: "In turf battle of golf leagues, Kapil Dev and Yuvraj Singh in opposite camps" (Dec 11, 2025) — A piece on the rivalry between new golf leagues promoted by Indian cricket legends. "Golf's glittering stars in India: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood... battle for $4million prize" (Oct 14, 2025) — Coverage of the biggest-ever golf tournament in India. Cricket and World Cups: "How rains in Colombo helped India stay alive in the ICC Women's World Cup" (Oct 22, 2025). "Champions Trophy: How Glenn Maxwell brain-fade proved costly" (Mar 4, 2025) — Analysis of a critical turning point in the IND vs AUS match. "IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: In PBKS and RCB, the league's underachievers look to take one step closer" (May 28, 2025). Thought Pieces and Policy: "Sportsmanship is going out of fashion" (Oct 8, 2025) — An editorial on the blurring lines between passion and provocation across various sports like chess, golf, and cricket. "Can the Italian Open really become the fifth Grand Slam in tennis?" (May 20, 2024). Olympic Sports: "Paris Olympics hockey: Why the defeat to Belgium ushers in hope and optimism for India" (Aug 1, 2024). Topics of Interest Tushar frequently writes about IPL strategy, ICC tournament planning, and profiles of rising stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He also maintains a keen interest in historical sports narratives, such as the legacy of Dhyan Chand. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments