Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Englishman Justin Rose becomes world number one

Justin Rose has won nine times on the PGA Tour, where he mostly plays, including one major, the 2013 US Open. The 38-year-old is also the Olympic gold medallist from Rio 2016.

By: Reuters | Published: September 11, 2018 10:58:25 am
England's Justin Rose gestures to fans on the 18th during the final round Justin Rose moved No. 1 in the world ahead of Dustin Johnson and became the 22nd player to reach the top spot since the ranking began in 1986. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Justin Rose became world number one on Monday when he finished second at the BMW Championship where he lost a playoff with American Keegan Bradley in suburban Philadelphia.

The disappointment of not winning the tournament at Aronimink was eased by Rose’s rise to the top of the rankings for the first time, where he surpassed American Dustin Johnson.

“That’s an amazing achievement, something I’m extraordinarily proud of,” the Englishman said in a greenside interview after becoming the 22nd man to hold the top spot since the rankings began in 1986.

“I would love to have got there by winning… Delighted to be world number one. It’s (the stuff of) boyhood dreams.”

Rose has won nine times on the PGA Tour, where he mostly plays, including one major, the 2013 U.S. Open. The 38-year-old is also the Olympic gold medallist from Rio 2016.

Rose will be one of the leaders on the European team to play the United States at the Ryder Cup in Paris later this month.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 