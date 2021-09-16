J&K open golf round 2: Honey Baisoya and Khalin Joshi emerge joint leaders

Honey Baisoya of Delhi and Khalin Joshi of Bengaluru emerged joint leaders after the second round of the J&K Open at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar.

A six-time winner on the PGTI, Honey (67-69) went error-free for the second straight day and made three successive birdies on the 12th, 13th and 14th while making pars on all the other holes. His second round three-under 69 took his total to eight-under 136.

An Asian Tour winner, Khalin (69-67), found his groove with the putter, posted a flawless five-under 67 with five birdies in all and pars in the rest. In the first round, he was three-under 69 and finished tied eight.

“I was struggling with my putting prior to this event and I missed the cut in the last two events. So I changed my putter this week which seems to have made all the difference here in Srinagar,” said Honey.

“I’ve been striking it well but my putting wasn’t up there before this match. But I made some crucial putts today especially for par on the fourth and sixth,” chipped in Khalin.

The cut was declared at two-over 146 and 54 pros made it to the last two rounds.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72-65) followed up his first round 72 with the joint lowest score of the second day, a seven-under 65, that propelled him 22 places to tied third at seven-under 137 along with Udayan Mane of Pune and Shravan Desai of Ahmedabad.

Tokyo Olympian Udayan (65-72), the first round leader by two shots, slipped to tied third place following his 72 on Thursday while Shravan was seven-under 137.

Yuvraj played alongside Indian legend Jyoti Randhawa as he struck a 65 hitting it close on most holes. He managed to retrieve a birdie on the 14th despite being in the bunker and staring at a difficult up and down.

Udayan Mane had four birdies on Thursday but his two bogeys and the double-bogey on the second made it a mixed day for him.

Shravan’s eagle-two on the third stood out in his round of 68 that placed him tied third.

Mani Ram of Karnal also shot a 65, like Yuvraj, to record the lowest score of the day. He ended the day in tied sixth at six-under 138 along with Delhi-based Kshitij Naveed Kaul (68) Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (71) and Dhruv Sheoran (66).

Anshul Patel of Ahmedabad made a hole-in-one on the second during his round of 67 but was tied 17th place at three-under 141.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar (69) of Chandigarh and Jyoti Randhawa (72) were tied 31st place at even-par 144.

Chikkarangappa S (73) of Bengaluru, the last winner at Royal Springs Golf Course eight years ago, was tied 48th at two-over 146.

All the professional and amateur golfers from J&K missed the cut.