J&K Open golf Rd 1: Udayan Mane fires seven-under on front-nine at Royal Springs Golf Course

Udayan Mane, who recently represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, fired a sublime seven-under 65 to take an early lead in the first round of the J&K Open golf at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Rashid Khan and Honey Baisoya of Delhi as well as Veer Ahlawat, the runner-up at the PGTI event at Panchkula, shot scores of five-under 67 to be tied second at the end of first day. Veer and Honey had error-free rounds while Rashid made seven birdies and two bogeys.

Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow, Akshay Sharma of Chandigarh and Aman Raj of Patna returned cards of four-under 68 to be tied fifth at the Rs 40 lakh PGTI event.

Delhi-based Kshitij Naveed Kaul, who has his origins in J&K, carded a 70 to be tied 14th.

Meanwhile, Indian golf legend Jyoti Randhawa posted an even-par 72 to occupy tied 25th place along with Pawan Parihar who trains at Jammu Tawi Golf Course and was the highest-placed among the local players.

Pune-based Udayan began with seven birdies on the front-nine missing only at the second and fifth which were par-3s striking the ball with pin-point precision landing it within six feet of the pin to set up birdies. On the back-nine, Udayan sank a 12-footer ion the 10th to move to eight-under for the day. At 15th, he dropped a bogey, but saved a good par from the bunker on the 16th and all others were at par.

“I was seven-under in the first nine holes and eight-under at 10. I didn’t really make enough putts after that even though I was looking at a 59 as it didn’t work for me on the back-nine,” said Udayan who is playing for the first at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course. “The fifth hole stands out for me as one of the most scenic spots on the course as one gets a good view of Dal Lake from there. Everything just looks awesome, like the 18th tee box, 18th green and the ninth fairway,” added Udayan who missed the cut in the season opener event at Hyderabad and was tied 21st at Panchkula last week.

Chikkarangappa S of Bengaluru, the last winner here eight years ago, ended the day with a 73 to be tied 39th while PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh was a further two shots back in tied 63rd place.