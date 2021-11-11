Jeev Milkha Singh: It’s like a new start for me in golf

It has been close to a year since 14-time International winner 49-year-old Jeev Milkha Singh competed in an event at his home course Chandigarh Golf Club. Jeev, who lost his parents, legendary athlete Milkha Singh and former Indian volleyball captain Nirmal Milkha Singh early this year to Covid-19, will be competing in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2021 at the Chandigarh Golf Club starting Thursday.

“The last months have been emotionally tough for all of us. While I took a break from golf over these months, we spent two months in England. We also spent time with my mother’s younger sister in Liverpool. She remains perhaps the only relative alive from both my parents’ generation and we talked about all the memories. My parents watched me play this tournament in the last three editions and I will be missing them this time. One has to go through such emotional moments after the loss of parents and it’s a like a new start for me in golf,” shared Jeev.

Golfers @JeevMilkhaSingh @Kkooch62 @gagsbhullar with the Jeev Invitational 2021 trophy at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. A total of 132 golfers will compete in the four-day tournament starting Thursday. The Pro-Am will be named after Milkha Singh. @IExpressSports @iepunjab pic.twitter.com/qOLmJ5YQZD — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) November 9, 2021

While Jeev had missed the cut in the last three editions of the tournament, the six-time Asian Tour, four-time European Tour and four-time Japan Tour winner will be competing in the 132-player field in the tournament this week. This year also marks Jeev’s 27th year as a professional golfer, and with him turning 50 next month, the ace golfer will be concentrating on playing on the Senior Tour on the European Tour, Japan Tour and selected events on the PGA Champions Tour starting March next year. Jeev, who has won the Asian Tour Order of Merit twice in his career, will be exempted from playing this time due to his career earnings and with him being an honorary member of the Asian Tour. “After playing here, I will be playing in the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship and Laguna Phuket Championship in December before I turn 50. While the last few months have not seen me practicing or competing, I see playing on the Senior Tour like giving an exam based on cramming. Hopefully, I will get some invites in the PGA Champions Tour early next year before the Senior European and Japan Tour start in March. I will also be eligible to play in the US Senior Open, British Senior Open and PGA Senior Championships for two years based on my top-50 world ranking once and to play in Asian Tour among youngsters will also motivate me,” he said.

The last 27 years have seen Jeev playing in Asia, Europe as well USA and also becoming the first Indian golfer to be one of the top 100 golfers in the world. The Chandigarh golfer has also played 14 times in Major championships with his tied-ninth place in the 2008 PGA Championship being his best finish. Out of his 14 international wins in his career, Jeev rates the 2006 Volvo Masters win and 2012 Scottish win as the most memorable ones.

“I never thought that early in my career that I would win the Asian or European or Japan Tour. My aim was to give my best and believe in my abilities. Out of the all my wins, I rate the 2006 Volvo Masters win and the 2012 Scottish Open as special wins. The fact that I became the first Indian to win Volvo Masters and the Scottish Open, an event played in Links Course, made it special. Out of the Majors, I cherish pairing up with Tiger Woods in the 2009 Augusta Masters and the tied-ninth place in 2008 PGA Championships,” said Jeev.