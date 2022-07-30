Jeev fires bogey-free 8-under 64, lies second at JCB Champs

Updated: July 30, 2022 3:31:09 pm
Determined to erase the memories of missing the cut at last week’s Senior Open, Indian legend Jeev Milkha Singh cracked a sensational bogey-free eight-under 64 to lie second after the first round of the JCB Championship here.
Jeev, in his rookie year as a ‘Senior’, was two shots behind leader South African James Kingston, who was also bogey-free but with eight birdies and an eagle on Par-4 12th.
Two-time US Open winner, Retief Goosen (66) was third and the 2011 Open winner, Darren Clarke, who last week completed the double by taking the Senior Open at the Gleneagles, was sole fourth with 5-under 67. Jeev, who couldn’t get his driver and 3-wood working at Gleneagles, also missed a lot of putts. But here at the JCB Country Club course, he hit well and most of his putts were inside eight feet.
“It felt so good after last week. I thought I came to the Senior Open in good form after third place in Germany, but things did not work out. This is my last start in Europe before I go to the Japan Senior Tour, so I want to do well,” he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Jeev opened with two pars and birdied the third. Then he had a birdie-eagle-birdie run to go five-under through seven.
A birdie on ninth meant he turned in six-under and that was followed by yet another birdie to go 7-under. But over the last holes, he cooled off and had only one more birdie on Par-4 15th.
On how the change happened, he added, “My caddie, Neeraj Sareen, who was there at Gleneagles, too, noticed a couple of things and we worked on it. The results were there today and I hope I can carry them for the next two days.” Kingston is in great form this season, having played in eight tournaments so far and recorded six top 20 finishes.
This included a second-place finish at the season-opening tournament the Riegler & Partner Legends and winning the Swiss Seniors Open earlier this month.
Kingston made par on the first two holes, followed by four back-to-back birdies and three pars from seven to nine.
Heading into the back nine, Kingston recorded three birdies and a chip in eagle on the 12th hole, followed by another birdie on 15 to finish the day for a 62.[ie_content_priority_driven exkeyword=”Top, Sports, News, Now” link=”https://indianexpress.com/section/sports/” hlabel=”Top Sports News Now” hlink=”https://indianexpress.com/section/sports/”
Other stars in the field include former Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie and Vijay Singh all at T-6 with 69 each. Paul McGinley (70) was at T-12 and Thongchai Jaidee (71) was T-20
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
Sanket Sargar leads after Men’s 55kg snatch round
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
Jeev fires bogey-free 8-under 64, lies second at JCB Champs
Explained: Why have Africa, Asia seen so many dangerous viruses emerge recently?
Tripura launches premium tea brand, says proposal to sell tea at 22 airports on table
Sweeten the Hariyal Teej festivities with these three different types of ghevar
Hepatitis in children: Scientists have found a possible cause for the mystery outbreak
Take out time to attend to matters that are important but not urgent: Ex-principal scientific adviser to IITians
Janhvi Kapoor, Chitrangada Singh support Ranveer Singh; say he should not be ‘penalised’ for his artistic freedom
In death do they unite: Twitter user shares unique Karnataka tradition that ‘marries’ the stillborn
Vicky Kaushal attends Sam Bahadur reading session with Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh; fans gush over his ‘cute’ smile
Kareena Kapoor reacts to rumours of third pregnancy: ‘Am I some machine?’
Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor
Spurred by late father’s gift of a baseball cap, Srihari Nataraj ready for 100m backstroke final at Commonwealth Games