World India C’Ship: Norgaard atop leaderboard, McKibbin in hot pursuit

Unseasonal rain added to the challenge on the opening day of the DP World India Championship, but the usual suspects kept themselves within range even as proceedings came to a close without the first round being completed at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood did manage to get 18 holes in before the light faded and their rounds of two-under 70 put them four behind early leader Niklas Norgaard of Denmark.
Showers in the middle of the day caused a stoppage lasting almost five hours, allowing McIlroy to go back to the hotel for a bite and practise his swing in the confines of his room. “You’re always trying to maintain what you have, work on the swing a little bit. I feel in the middle of the year, I got into some bad habits and I’ve been trying to get myself back out of them,” the Northern Irishman said after his round, offering a glimpse into what makes him a legend of the game with six Majors, and one of only six golfers to complete the career grand slam.
“I’ve got, maybe, a couple of different weighted clubs in my room, and you’re just trying to get it in the right spot. But I think it’s getting there, the swing is getting into better shape.”
McIlroy started his round with a bogey on the 10th hole before three birdies in six got him back on track. A birdie and bogey on his second nine and six successive pars to close his round may prompt him to feel that he left a few shots out on the course.
For now though, McIlroy and the rest of the field are chasing little-known Norgaard, with one win on the DP World Tour, who has finished tied second twice this season. The 34-year-old from Copenhagen had a steady start but an eventful middle – with three birdies, an eagle and a bogey in six holes. The trend was visible in his last four holes as well, which saw three birdies and a bogey.
“I’m very happy, bit surprised as well. This (course) should not suit me at all. It pretty much just neutralises my best weapon, which is my driver. But I just managed to make no big mistakes, put the irons in play, and putt pretty well,” Norgaard, who finished runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Links a fortnight ago, said.
Setting a base
Fleetwood may have a feeling of what might have been. The Englishman had six birdies on the day, but two bogeys and a closing double bogey would leave a bad taste in the mouth, though he remains one of the players to watch out for as he tries to go back-to-back at the DGC.
Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin, Belgian Thomas Detry and Eugenio Chacarra of Spain are positioned just one shot behind Norgaard, with only a closing bogey denying the Spaniard a share of the lead going into Friday.
Local knowledge and familiarity is usually given a lot of weightage at the DGC, but the home contingent didn’t make their presence felt on the leaderboard as much as they would have liked. There’s only one Indian in the top-25 as it stands with 40-year-old Om Prakash Chouhan, ranked outside the top 1,100 on the Official World Golf Rankings, finding himself in tied-fifth spot after a round of four-under 68. Six birdies and two bogeys would give him encouragement for a high finish in such an elite field.
“It helped that I’ve played the DGC so many times and know the course well. My main plan today was to keep the ball on the fairway,” he said.
The next highest-placed Indian was Saptak Talwar, fresh from representing the country at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with a round of one-under 71 putting him tied 29th.
With a lot of players not even completing nine holes in their opening round and 12 golfers not even getting a chance to tee off, Friday promises to be a long day, weather permitting.