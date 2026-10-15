World India C’Ship: Norgaard atop leaderboard, McKibbin in hot pursuit

Unseasonal rain added to the challenge on the opening day of the DP World India Championship, but the usual suspects kept themselves within range even as proceedings came to a close without the first round being completed at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood did manage to get 18 holes in before the light faded and their rounds of two-under 70 put them four behind early leader Niklas Norgaard of Denmark.

Showers in the middle of the day caused a stoppage lasting almost five hours, allowing McIlroy to go back to the hotel for a bite and practise his swing in the confines of his room. “You’re always trying to maintain what you have, work on the swing a little bit. I feel in the middle of the year, I got into some bad habits and I’ve been trying to get myself back out of them,” the Northern Irishman said after his round, offering a glimpse into what makes him a legend of the game with six Majors, and one of only six golfers to complete the career grand slam.