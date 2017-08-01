I think I have been very fortunate that golf has given me a lot, says Jeev Milkha Singh

The legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s son, Jeev Milkha Singh created his own identity in golf, becoming one of Asia’s most decorated players. (Source: File) The legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s son, Jeev Milkha Singh created his own identity in golf, becoming one of Asia’s most decorated players. (Source: File)

Jeev Milkha Singh has attributed his international success to the Asian Tour and said that winning the Singapore Open in 2008 helped him in gaining the momentum for some bigger challenges. Singh won the Singapore title after defeating Padraig Harrington and Ernie Els, who were both three-time Major winners at that time. It is also one of his favourite memories of the career.

“The depth that week was amazing. It was a strong field, with four guys in the top 10 in the world ranking playing that week. That win gave me a lot of confidence and I moved on to bigger things from there,” Singh told PTI.

The legendary athlete Milkha Singh’s son Jeev created his own identity in golf, becoming one of Asia’s most decorated players. Jeev has achieved innumerable glories in his career including six Asian Tour titles, four European Tour trophies, four Japan Golf Tour victories and has also been the Asian Tour Order of Merit winner twice. Jeev will be completing the silver jubilee of his professional career in 2018.

In 2008, Jeev became the first golfer to win more than USD 1 million in a season en route to becoming the region’s number one. Jeev has given all the credit to his father Milkha “The Flying Sikh” for providing him enough confidence to become successful in his career and never give up on his dreams.

“I was just trying to do a job as good as possible. Being a professional golfer, you just go out there and try to do your job and try to give it the best. I think I have been very fortunate that this game has given me a lot,” said Singh.

In his entire career, he has been disciplined on and off the field and his resilient attitude helped him to make strong comebacks during his struggling years where he battled injuries.

“The Asian Tour means a lot to me. This is where I started from in 1993. This is the Tour that gave me the confidence. It set me up for bigger Tours and it gave me the confidence to move on in life and win big tournaments,” said Singh during the filming for phase two of the Asian Tour’s digital #whereitsAT campaign.

After performing in various Tours around the world, Jeev said that his comfort place is still Asia. “It’s the friendliest Tour in the world. Everybody hangs around together. It’s like a big family travelling together, it’s a Tour which has given me so much that I can never forget and I’ll always come back and play this Tour till the time I cannot.”

Jeev has also made several contributions to golf. Many youngsters who plan to follow golf have been inspired by Jeev’s remarkable success in Asia, Japan and Europe. Jeev has till now made 14 Major appearances, including a tied-ninth finish at the 2008 PGA Championship which remains his career best in a Major.

He also remains the only Indian golfer to make his place into the top-30 on the Official World Golf Ranking when he reached 28th spot in 2009.

