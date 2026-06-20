Chandigarh duo of Harjai Milkha Singh and Krish star in Indian win in APGC Jr

In a year in which he won the Indian Golf Union Order of Merit, Chandigarh golfer Harjai Milkha Singh, the 16-year-old son of multiple international winner Jeev Milkha Singh and grandson of athletics legend Milkha Singh, won the team title along with fellow Chandigarh golfer Krish Chawla, apart from claiming the runner-up trophy in the 2026 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championships, which concluded in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Friday.

Singh carded a final round score of six-under 70 and an overall score of seven-under 203 to finish as runner-up behind Korean Son Je-yi. With Chawla finishing tied sixth with an overall score of two-under 208, the Indian pair won the team title with a combined total of nine-under 411, ahead of the Korean pair of Son Je-yi and Jiyul Chon, who carded a combined total of eight-under 412.

“We played good golf overall here over the three rounds, and to win the team title along with the runner-up trophy feels special. I would say I played my best golf here, with the conditions being very humid as well as windy. The greens were playing fast and the rough was a bit thick. With the fairways being narrow, the key was to hit the ball in the fairway and place it on the right side of the green. The greens had a bit of slope, so putting had to be accurate. The main key was driving the ball well, and it helped me through the tournament,” Harjai Milkha Singh, a student of Strawberry Fields High School in Chandigarh, told The Indian Express from Colombo.

Last year, Singh won his second IGU title with a victory in the IGU Northern India Junior Boys Golf Championship at Panchkula. The youngster also played in the Indian Golf Premier League. He also competed in the Huntsville Junior, organised by the American Junior Golf Association last month, where he finished 20th. He also played in two tournaments organised by the Thailand Golf Association, finishing 16th and seventh respectively.

Singh, who is coached by Jesse Grewal and his father, will next compete in the Bangkok Classic, an Asian Development Tour event in Thailand.

“As an amateur golfer, my target is to play in as many international tournaments as I can. The experience in the USA as well as Thailand last year helped me a lot in understanding different golf courses. The Bangkok Classic next week sees the participation of some of the top golfers on the ADT tour in Asia, and I hope to gain a lot of experience as an amateur,” said Singh.

Chandigarh golfer Krish Chawla, who had represented India in the APGC Junior Championships last year along with Ranveer Mitoo, where the team finished fifth, holed a crucial 20-foot putt on the final hole to help India win the team title. He finished tied sixth with an individual score of two-under 208.

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Chawla, who had competed in The Amateur Championship in England and The R&A Boys Amateur Championship in Ireland earlier, had also competed in the IGPL. “This team title will surely motivate us further in our careers. Representing India is always an honour, and to win the team title feels special,” said Chawla, who is also a student of Strawberry Fields High School, while speaking to The Indian Express.