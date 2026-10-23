Golfer Ojaswini Saraswat, 13, youngest to make the Women’s Indian Open cut

Ojaswini Saraswat, 13, made the cut at the Hero Women’s Indian Open on Friday. She is the youngest player to do so at the tournament, and the second-youngest to make a cut at any Ladies European Tour event, after Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn. The Tour said the previous Indian Open record belonged to Aditi Ashok, who was 14 in 2012.

Saraswat will play the weekend rounds at the DLF Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon, in her first event against professionals. She is an amateur.

It did not look likely after an opening round of seven-over 79. “She was playing with some of her idols, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, Vani Kapoor and Avani Prashanth among Indians, and Shannon Tan among the international contingent, which brought a degree of anxiety into her game,” her father Om told The Indian Express after the second round.

“After that, we told her to play her game freely as she had nothing to lose. Her mentor Harmeet Kahlon, an Arjuna awardee who was her first coach before moving to Canada, also boosted her morale.”