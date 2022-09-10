scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Golf: Amandeep lie 3 shots behind leader; Diksha, Vani T-17 in Switzerland

Amandeep, who had a superb first round of five-under 67, started the second round with nine straight pars on the front nine.

Amandeep is tied for ninth alongside Finland's Karina Kukkonen, who has three holes to play. (Photo: @4moles/Twitter)

India’s Amandeep Drall shot one-under 71, that included an eagle, to stay in contention on tied ninth spot at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open golf tournament here.
Amandeep was six-under and lying three shots behind the leader, Liz Young of England.

Meanwhile, Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar are looking at a top-10 finish in the Ladies European Tour event as they were T-17 after 36 holes. Tvesa Malik gained in confidence with a two-under 70 that saw her make the cut very comfortably. At two-under for 36 holes, she is T-25. But Ridhima Dilawari (76-72) and Neha Tripathi (77-74) were sure to miss the cut, which is likely to fall at one-over.

Amandeep, who had a superb first round of five-under 67, started the second round with nine straight pars on the front nine. She then landed an eagle on Par-5 10th but later dropped a shot on par-4 13th and parred the rest for 71.

Diksha looked set for a solid second round and rose as high as sixth as she was three-under for the second round after 10th. An unfortunate triple bogey on Par-4 14th saw her lose a lot of ground, but a birdie on 15th was small compensation as she ended with 71. At three-under she is T-17.

Vani had three birdies against two bogeys in her 71 and Tvesa was bogey free and two-under till she came to the Par-5 16th, where she dropped a shot. She did manage to get that back and was two-under for the day and two-under for the tournament.

England’s Young fired a round of 67 (-5) on day two at Golfpark Holzhäusern.

Round one was completed only on Friday morning and it also led to second round being left incomplete on Friday evening. Five groups still need to complete their second round. However, it was an excellent day for Young, who followed up her first round of 68 (-4), with a bogey-free 67 to sit atop the leader board on nine-under-par.

Behind the leader, there are four players one shot further back with Austria’s Christine Wolf, England’s Rosie Davies, Sweden’s Linn Grant and France’s Charlotte Liautier on eight-under-par.

Three players share the sixth place with Belgium’s Manon De Roey, France’s Anne-Lise Caudal and Germany’s Alexandra Försterling, who still has two holes left to complete, on seven-under-par.

Amandeep is tied for ninth alongside Finland’s Karina Kukkonen, who has three holes to play.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:12:51 pm
