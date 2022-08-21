Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes fifth in Korea

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar produced a solid performance as he carded a 4-under-67 to finish fifth at the International Series Korea here on Sunday.
The 34-year-old began the week with a modest 1-over 72 but shot a round of excellent shots of 65-69-67 to finish 11-under for the week.
Yet Bhullar played steady and parred the first 10 holes before finding back-to-back birdies on 11th and 12th and added a third on 15th.
He dropped a shot on 17th but birdied the Par-5 18th for a 67 and tied for fifth with Korean Wang Jeunghun (67).
Bhullar has been consistent of late as he won in Indonesia three weeks ago for his 10th Asian Tour win and also finished T-31st in Singapore last week.
However, things did not pan out well for other Indian golfers as Veer Ahlawat, despite a final round of 68 finished T-29th, while SSP Chawrasia (71) was T-51st, Rashid Khan (72) was T-62nd and Shiv Kapur (72) was T-68th.
Home favourite Taehoon Ok knocked home a clutch five-foot birdie putt on the last to beat his compatriot Bio Kim by one shot. Bio, on the other hand, came un with a 68 but ended at 14-under.
It went down to the wire in the final stages as Ok carded a three-under-par 68 for a tournament total of 15 under par.
Ok secured his first professional win after five years, having started the day with a one-shot advantage.
He hit three birdies in a row from the 11th which earned him a two-shot lead, and consolidated his position as the leader.
American Trevor Simbsy fired a 67 to claim the third position.
