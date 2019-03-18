Gaganjeet Bhullar finishes 5th after holding brief lead in Kenya Open golf

Two double bogeys, one on each side of the turn, cost India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar his second European Tour title as he dropped to finish sole fifth in the Magical Kenya Open golf tournament.

It was Bhullar’s first top-10 since his tied eighth finish in Shinhan Dongahe in Korea in mid-September, 2018.

That was his seventh finish inside top-11 in eight starts. The fifth place finish should put him in right frame as he gets ready for Maybank Championships and Hero Indian Open.

Bhullar, starting the day two shots behind co-leaders Guido Migliozzi and Adri Arnaus, had a share of the lead, albeit briefly after birdies on second and third. Despite a double bogey on the fourth, he was briefly there again after a birdie on the sixth.

But he bogeyed the ninth. He seemed to make another charge with birdies on 10th and 12th, but once again a double bogey on Par-4 13th thwarted his chances.

He did birdie 15th and 17th, but by then Migliozzi kept playing steady to get to 16-under and Arnaus and South African duo of Louis De Jaeger (69) and Justin Harding (66) got to 15-under.

Bhullar ended at 14-under after a final round card of two-under 69.

Jack Singh Brar, who was in contention for the first couple of days, shot 73 on the final day and finished tied 12th.

Migliozzi, who has three wins on the Alps Tour, however carded a 69 to get to 16-under, one shot clear of playing partner Arnaus and de Jager and Harding.

Migliozzi showed nerves of steel down the back nine to claim his maiden European Tour title.

Bhullar, who started the week at 142nd, will move up by about 20 places.