Fresh from win, Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta eyes consistency

Last week when 35-year-old Harendra Gupta won the PGTI Feeder Tour event played in Faridabad, Haryana, the Chandigarh golfer had won a title after more than three years. Gupta’s last title win had come in April, 2016 at the Pune Open. The Chandigarh golfer sees the Faridabad win as a boost ahead of the restart of the PGTI Tour this year.

“The win on the PGTI Feeder Tour has come after more than three years and it will boost my confidence. The course at Faridabad was playing slow due to rains and to keep the ball straight was the key. My focus was on avoiding the rough and it helped my game. The greens were playing slow and I had to adjust my game according to that. Making four eagles and four chip-ins over the three rounds helped my momentum,” shared Gupta, who won his tenth title last week.

Post his title win in Pune Open in 2016, Gupta had four top-5 finishes in 2017 with his second-place finish in the BTI Open being the best of the year. Last year, the Chandigarh golfer had two top-5 finishes with a third-place finish in the Indian Oil Servo Masters apart from a fourth-place finish in the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championships. Gupta also finished sixth in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Challenge played at the Chandigarh Golf Club last year. This year, Gupta has played nine tournaments including eight PGTI Tour events. Gupta’s best finish has been sixth-place finish in the Chittagong Open in Bangladesh in March this year. The Chandigarh golfer is aiming for an improved show in the remaining PGTI Tour events this year. “Even though, I have not won any title since 2016, I had some top-five finishes in 2017 and 2018 and it helped my game. Playing at various golf courses has been the challenge and it makes one learn also. The sixth-place finish in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Challenge at my home course also meant a lot to me. Chandigarh Golf Course is a tough course and every time I play here, it poses a different challenge. I will be playing in Jaipur and Ahmedabad in September and October respectively before playing in the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Challenge at Chandigarh in November. Winning or finishing in the top-3 this year at Chandigarh will be one of my aims,” shared Gupta, who started as a caddie at the Chandigarh Golf Course.

Gupta, who trains on his own, has also been working on his iron play in the last six months. At Faridabad, Gupta carded a score of two-under-70 on the opening day before returning with scores of eight-under-64 and five-under-67 in the last two rounds respectively. “The second round of eight-under-64 came in tough conditions and helped me in maintaining my rhythm. I have been working on my iron play as I struggled on my second shot in the last one year. Making such adjustments will help me maintain consistency in the coming months,” said Gupta.