DP World India Championship: McIlroy, Fleetwood and 3 2026 Major winners at DGC

The event is still young, but with Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood back in the field, it has made a mark on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour. (Credit: DP World)

The Delhi Golf Club (DGC) has seen several stalwarts on its tight fairways and tricky greens over the decades, including Tiger Woods for a solitary round with a friend and sponsor. Last year’s inaugural DP World India Championship brought arguably the biggest star cast India has seen in a competitive setting.

The event is still young, but with Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood back in the field, it has made a mark on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

The field for the second edition includes three of the four Major winners of the 2026 season. McIlroy successfully defended his Masters title at Augusta in April. The others are Open champion Ryan Fox of New Zealand and PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai, the Englishman likely to draw local interest because of his Indian roots.