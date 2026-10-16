DP World India Championship: Three-way tie at top as Chouhan leads Indian challenge

With nearly five hours lost to storms on the opening day, the DP World India Championship continued to play catch-up on Friday.

Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten and Adrian Meronk shared the clubhouse lead at the top of a congested leaderboard, while Om Prakash Chouhan was the best-placed Indian at tied 17th when play was suspended at the Delhi Golf Club. Chouhan, as well as Anirban Lahiri and Saptak Talwar – tied 46th – remained in contention to make the cut.

The second round will resume on Saturday, with the cut expected to be decided in the afternoon. More than half the field was yet to complete its second round, while 12 players were yet to tee off.