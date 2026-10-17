DP World India Championship: Chacarra moves into two-shot lead; lengthy Sunday awaits

A lengthy final day awaits at the Delhi Golf Club after fading light forced suspension of play on Saturday evening in the DP World India Championship. Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra had moved into a two-shot lead, while Om Prakash Chouhan continued to be the best-placed Indian in tied 30th.

Chacarra came up with nine birdies to reach 14-under par and steer clear of the chasing pack. He had seven holes remaining in his third round. Fellow Spaniard Angel Hidalgo and Dutchman Joost Luiten were Chacarra’s closest challengers at 12-under when play was called off at 5.44 pm due to poor visibility.

The third round is set to resume at 6.35 am on Sunday, with a strenuous schedule facing the players. The tournament is in catch-up mode since a five-hour weather delay on the first day. Round 2 was completed only on Saturday morning, leaving players with little time to commence the third round. Only 26 players out of a total of 77 managed to complete their third round on Day 3 before suspension of play.