DP World India Championship: Chacarra moves into two-shot lead; lengthy Sunday awaits

A lengthy final day awaits at the Delhi Golf Club after fading light forced suspension of play on Saturday evening in the DP World India Championship. Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra had moved into a two-shot lead, while Om Prakash Chouhan continued to be the best-placed Indian in tied 30th.
Chacarra came up with nine birdies to reach 14-under par and steer clear of the chasing pack. He had seven holes remaining in his third round. Fellow Spaniard Angel Hidalgo and Dutchman Joost Luiten were Chacarra’s closest challengers at 12-under when play was called off at 5.44 pm due to poor visibility.
The third round is set to resume at 6.35 am on Sunday, with a strenuous schedule facing the players. The tournament is in catch-up mode since a five-hour weather delay on the first day. Round 2 was completed only on Saturday morning, leaving players with little time to commence the third round. Only 26 players out of a total of 77 managed to complete their third round on Day 3 before suspension of play.
Chacarra, who had taken the mid-point lead at 10-under after consecutive rounds of 67, kept up his surge as he strengthened his bid to top the Race to Dubai Rankings. The Spaniard had made five birdies in the closing 13 holes of his second round on Saturday morning, despite dropping shots at the ninth and 16th, to set up a one-shot lead over Scotland’s Scott Jamieson.
He took that momentum into the third round, conjuring a series of birdies, including a long putt at the seventh that stretched his advantage to three shots at one stage.
Chacarra’s standing also places him in contention to challenge current Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed, who made the cut right on the level-par mark before producing a strong third round to ascend the leaderboard.
Reed was six-under for his third round through 13 holes and six-under overall, aided by an eagle. The American had started his round with a bogey but rebounded with three successive birdies. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, another contender in the season-long rankings race, was four-under for the tournament after a mixed third round.
McIlroy started with a birdie but endured a tough stretch, including a double bogey at the sixth, before recovering with a birdie at the seventh. He ended his day on a high by holing out from a bunker for an eagle at the 14th.
Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood was nine-under and tied 11th after completing his third round in four-under.
Meanwhile, Om Prakash Chouhan was at five-under and tied 30th after completing his round. Anirban Lahiri was two-under and tied 48th, with two holes remaining in his third round. Yuvraj Sandhu was level par through 14 holes, while Shiv Kapur, Karandeep Kochhar, and Saptak Talwar were also level par for the tournament, with their third round still in progress.
Six Indian golfers had made the cut for the last two rounds, with Chouhan leading the home challenge after rounds of 68, 72 and 71. Chouhan had played just two holes — both pars — in the second round when play was suspended on Friday. He came out and played 34 holes on Saturday. He produced four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey in his second round of 72 during the first half of the day to end the halfway stage in tied 29th place.
Chouhan then produced two birdies and a bogey along with some crucial par-saves in his third round of 71 in the latter half of the day.
“My body was feeling very tight after playing 36 holes, but I stayed focused on my game. It was a steady round. I’ve played here many times, so I know how to plan my way around the course and where to position the ball. That experience has helped me,” he said.
“I’m not thinking too much about being the leading Indian. I’m concentrating on my own game,” Chouhan added. “After finishing my second round, I went to the training room. I haven’t allowed myself to get distracted. I have one target: to focus on my game, my tee shots and my second shots.”