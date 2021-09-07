Defending champ Akshay Sharma leads golfers to Players Championship

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Players Championship, the second event of the season which offers a total purse of Rs 50 lakh, will tee off at the scenic Panchkula Golf Club from September 8 to 11.

The event will figure top Indian pros including Tokyo Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa S, Viraj Madappa, PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, Manu Gandas who lifted his first pro title at Hyderabad last week, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi are among 126 golfers.

“I’m looking forward to another good run here as I have good memories of my win at this venue last year. Even though the Chandigarh Golf Club is my home course, the Panchkula Golf Club is also like a home course to me because I practice here quite often and know the conditions well. I’m therefore confident of a good performance this week despite not playing too well last week in Hyderabad,” said Akshay Sharma, who is currently 10th in the PGTI Order of Merit.

At least a dozen – Karandeep, Akshay, Aadil, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Amritinder Singh and Harmeet Kahlon are from Chandigarh while Angad Cheema, Martendeya Kanishka Sinha, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal and Rajesh Kumar represents the hosts.

Bangladeshi duo of Mohammed Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain, Digraj Singh Gill, an American national of Indian origin, Aarav D Shah, just 14, an Australian national of Indian origin and based in Greater Noida are the foreigner players who will be see in action. The six-feet tall Aarav will also become one of the youngest players at an PGTI event.

The Panchkula Golf Club, measuring approximately 135 acres, offers a spectacular view of river Ghaggar and the Shivalik Hills. Col A S Dhillon, GM, of the PGC recollected that Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar won their maiden pro titles here.