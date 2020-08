Colin Morikawa delivers a great shot in quiet moment to win PGA. (Source: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Colin Morikawa delivers a great shot in quiet moment to win PGA. (Source: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Collin Morikawa delivered a shot that will go down as one of the best in a major that hardly anyone witnessed, setting up an eagle on the 16th hole Sunday that carried him to the most quiet PGA Championship ever.

In the first major without spectators, Morikawa finished with a bang.

He was among seven players tied for the lead on the back nine at Harding Park, as wild as any Sunday in a major. Morikawa chipped in from 40 feet on the 14th hole to take the lead, and then he ended it with one swing. On the 294-yard 16th hole, Morikawa hit driver that hopped onto the green and settled 7 feet below the cup.

He made it for eagle and was on his way. Morikawa closed with a 6-under 64, the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years, and took his place among the young stars taking over golf.

As the leader in a major with all the pressure, Collin Morikawa dials up this drive? Unreal. pic.twitter.com/dy7VUdCwAc — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 10, 2020

Just over a year ago, he was finishing up his degree at nearby California, one of several heralded college players ready to rule. Now he has three victories, including a major, by beating a world-class lineup on the public course in San Francisco.

Dustin Johnson never got anything going. Brooks Koepka turned out to be all talk in his bid for a third straight PGA Championship. Tiger Woods was long gone before the leaders even tee off.

This major was up for grabs until one swing on a hole along the shores of Lake Merced, where the tee was moved up to tempt players to drive the green or pay the price if they missed in the trees to the right or the hazard to the left.

Morikawa never hesitated. The swing was never more pure.

