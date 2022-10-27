Chandigarh Golf League: Top three seeded teams score victories, reach the semi-finals

Top three seeded teams Netsmartz Tigers, Captain’s 18 and Canam Raptors scored victories in their respective quarter-final matches to enter the semi-final stage in the Chandigarh Golf League being played at Chandigarh Golf Club. Apart from the three seeded teams, Punjab Aces team too booked their spot in the semi-final.

In the opening quarter-final encounter, Netsmartz Tigers scored a 5-2 win over Empire. The pair of captain Amandeep Bhaika and Dilmick Lamba scored a 6&5 win while the singles games were split between the teams. The Tigers then claimed three more points out of the last four points to book the semi-final berth. The Tigers will face Punjab Aces in the semi-final.

In the second quarter-final , Punjab Aces scored a 4.5-2.5 win over Hunting Hawks. In another quarter-final , Captain’s 18 scored a 5.5-1.5 win over Green Gators to enter the semi-finals. In the quarter-final, Canam Raptors scored a 4.5-2.5 over Chandigarh Gladiators. Canam Raptors will face Captain’s 18 in the second semi-final.