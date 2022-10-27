scorecardresearch
Chandigarh Golf League: Top three seeded teams score victories, reach the semi-finals

The Tigers will face Punjab Aces in the semi-final.

Captain's 18 team members pose after the quarterfinal win over Green Gators in the Chandigarh Golf League at Golf Club on Wednesday.

Top three seeded teams Netsmartz Tigers, Captain’s 18 and Canam Raptors scored victories in their respective quarter-final matches to enter the semi-final stage in the Chandigarh Golf League being played at Chandigarh Golf Club. Apart from the three seeded teams, Punjab Aces team too booked their spot in the semi-final.

In the opening quarter-final encounter, Netsmartz Tigers scored a 5-2 win over Empire. The pair of captain Amandeep Bhaika and Dilmick Lamba scored a 6&5 win while the singles games were split between the teams. The Tigers then claimed three more points out of the last four points to book the semi-final berth. The Tigers will face Punjab Aces in the semi-final.

In the second quarter-final , Punjab Aces scored a 4.5-2.5 win over Hunting Hawks. In another quarter-final , Captain’s 18 scored a 5.5-1.5 win over Green Gators to enter the semi-finals. In the quarter-final, Canam Raptors scored a 4.5-2.5 over Chandigarh Gladiators. Canam Raptors will face Captain’s 18 in the second semi-final.

