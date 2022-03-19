Brainsqueeze the Twenty Sixth: Golfer Anirban Lahiri

Updated: March 19, 2022 10:43:53 am
Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com
Q1. Which Australian pipped Anirban Lahiri to The Players?
A. Paul Casey
B. Kevin Kisner
C. Cameron Smith
D. Keegan Bradley
Q2. What was Lahiri’s payday cheque like?
A. $2.18 million
B. $0.5 million
C. $20.3 million
D. $1.7 million
Q3. What did Lahiri bolster his irons with for a consistent swing?
A. lead tape
B. Foot spray
C. Sponge
D. Polish cloth
Q4. What score did Lahiri finish his last round with?
A. 2-under 70
B. 3-under 69
C. 4-under 68
D. 5-under 67
Q5. Besides the India Open, which is the only European Tour title won by Lahiri?
A. Dubai Desert Classic
B. Bangkok Open
C. Malaysia Open
D. South Championships
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-