Brainsqueeze the Twenty Sixth: Golfer Anirban Lahiri

Q1. Which Australian pipped Anirban Lahiri to The Players?

A. Paul Casey

B. Kevin Kisner

C. Cameron Smith

D. Keegan Bradley

Q2. What was Lahiri’s payday cheque like?

A. $2.18 million

B. $0.5 million

C. $20.3 million

D. $1.7 million

Q3. What did Lahiri bolster his irons with for a consistent swing?

A. lead tape

B. Foot spray

C. Sponge

D. Polish cloth

Q4. What score did Lahiri finish his last round with?

A. 2-under 70

B. 3-under 69

C. 4-under 68

D. 5-under 67

Q5. Besides the India Open, which is the only European Tour title won by Lahiri?

A. Dubai Desert Classic

B. Bangkok Open

C. Malaysia Open

D. South Championships