Brainsqueeze The Twenty Ninth: In Augusta company

A quiz to get you dialled in with the Augusta Masters.

Send answers to iesportsquiz@gmail.com by Sunday night alongwith your name and city.

Q1. Which Japanese golfer won The Masters in 2021?

A. Shigeki Maruyama

B. Masashi Ozaki

C. Hideki Matsuyama

D. Katsumasa Miyamoto

Q2. In 2012, Augusta invited the first two as members, and a decade on, the number stands at 6. Fred Ridley, Augusta National chairman, told sports writer Christine Brennan – the first time ever that an ANGC chairman admitted – that the club took too long (78 years) to bring in a certain group of members. Who was he talking about?

(“I think, more importantly, our culture is better. And I’m confident in saying to a person: We are a better club, a better organisation, and we’re proud to have them among our membership.”)

A. Politicians

B. Corporate honchos

C. College NCAA coaches

D. Women

Q3. How many times has Tiger Woods won The Masters before the 2022 edition?

A. Three

B. Four

C. Five

D. Six

Q4. Who arrived at The Masters as World No 1, getting there from his first PGA title, as fastest to do so in 42 days (compared to Tiger Woods’ 252 days from title to No 1 on rankings)?

A. Jordan Spieth

B. Sam Burns

C. Scottie Scheffler

D. Justin Thomas

Q5. Which 25-year old Masters contender, won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship in his first starts there defying conventional wisdom that you need to ‘know’ prior, how to win on a course?

A. Bryson DeChambaeu

B. Jon Rahm

C. Collin Morikawa

D. Will Zalatoris