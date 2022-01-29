Anirban Lahiri shoots 72, lies 62nd at Farmers Insurance Open

India’s Anirban Lahiri stayed where he was — at tied 62nd position — after an even par 72 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour here.

Lahiri was holding the same spot at the halfway stage of the tournament too.

The Olympian, who squeezed into the weekend rounds right on the cutline may well have improved his position but for a disappointing finish that saw him drop three bogeys in the last five holes after starting from the tenth.

Will Zalatoris, seeking his first PGA TOUR title in his 40th start, shot 65 and moved into shared lead with former world No. 1 Jason Day (67) at 14-under. Torrey Pines is also the site of Zalatoris’ first professional start on TOUR.

Lahiri starting from 10th bogeyed the 11th, but back-to-back birdies on 12th and 13th followed by five pars saw him turn in one-under. On the second nine the Indian birdied second but over the last hole he dropped shots on fourth, fifth and seventh and picked one birdie on sixth. A few missed putts inside 10 feet did not help his cause.

Sahith Theegala, who, at 8-under was tied 27th, three-putted the 12th hole to end his TOUR-leading streak of 314 consecutive holes without a three-putt.

Day is looking for his 13th PGA TOUR title and third at Farmers Insurance Open.

England’s Aaron Rai was placed tied 3rd, which is his best position after any of his 55 rounds on TOUR and he shared the spot with Jon Rahm, who is trying to become the first world No. 1 to win on TOUR since Dustin Johnson at the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Asia’s top positioned player was Sungjae Im (69 and tied 5th).

Zalatoris holed a 40-yard pitch for eagle and added birdies at number 4, 8, 9, 10 and 14 for a bogey-free 65 (-7). The eagle at No. 2 marked his third in a 20-hole stretch and he carded eagles on his opening and closing holes on the North Course in round two.

Zalatoris’ best finish has been runner-up at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

Day birdied his last three holes en route to 5-under 67.

Two-time DP World Tour winner and PGA TOUR rookie Aaron Rai birdied his final two holes for 4-under 68.

Sungjae Im at 12-under looks to continue his streak of improving his result in each appearance at Farmers Insurance Open.