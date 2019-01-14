Anirban Lahiri rounds off with 66, finishes T-43rd; Matt Kuchar wins Sony Open

Anirban Lahiri rounded off the week with a four-under 66 that included six birdies and a double bogey to finish tied 43rd in the Sony Open in Hawaii. Lahiri totaled seven-under 273 with rounds of 68, 68, 73 and 66. Matt Kuchar turned in an amazing display of front-running to win the title with a final card of 22-under 258 and win his second title in three starts. He beat his playing partner Andrew Putnam by four strokes after leading by two going into the final round.

In his final round, Lahiri starting from 10th, birdied 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, 3rd and 9th. In between, he suffered a three-putt double bogey on Par-3 seventh. Kuchar was 1-over 36 for the front nine and that gave a lot of others a chance to get into the hunt. Then he had five birdies on the back nine and then he was comfortable and romped home to the win. After a 36 on front nine, he had a 30 on back nine.

Kuchar began the week 63-63 in the first two rounds and then it was 66-66 over the weekend to become the second player to become a multiple winner in this season. As Putnam was second, there were four others in Tied-third place and they included Marc Leishman (64), Hudson Swafford (64), Chez Reavie (67) and Corey Conners (64).

Kuchar had 115 starts on tour without winning a single a title. Now he has won two of his last three tournaments. In terms of days, the 40-year-old Kuchar waited 1,667 days between his seventh and eighth TOUR wins but it took just 64 days to get this ninth title.